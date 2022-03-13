Thai government orders crackdown on money laundering accounts

The government has ordered relevant agencies to expedite the amendment of the anti-money laundering law following reports of scammers using mule accounts to commit financial crimes.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the instructions from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha came after recent reports of fraudulent financial activities through mule accounts. The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has proposed an anti-money laundering law amendment bill which classifies any involvement in the opening of mule accounts as a felony.



Several agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Royal Thai Police, have meanwhile set up a task force to monitor and suppress online scams. The task force is working with international organizations to obtain more information on scammers, as well as seeking to establish cooperation with neighboring nations.







The Bank of Thailand and the Thai Bankers’ Association will send out warning messages to users before making any transfers and enhance the alertness of banking staff on the potential opening of illicit accounts.

The banks are also working to improve the filing system on the confiscation of accounts involved in online crimes.(NNT)































