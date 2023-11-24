MPs not entitled in lobbying for police positions, says Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has clarified the process of appointing a new police superintendent, highlighting that no Members of Parliament have requested such appointments, nor does he possess any power to interfere in these matters.

In a meeting with members of the Pheu Thai Party, Srettha addressed a common misinterpretation regarding the superintendent’s appointment. He stressed that the topic of the meeting was predominantly about drug-related issues, not police appointments, which fall under the purview of the Royal Thai Police and are based on performance evaluations.







Srettha also referred to his previous remarks about certain officers being either “disappointed or satisfied” with their appointments, explaining that this was related to performance issues and that his role was limited to expressing concerns about drug problems in certain areas.

The Prime Minister affirmed that all MPs are fully aware of their responsibilities and do not need guidance against lobbying for police positions. (NNT)



























