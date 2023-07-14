Move Forward to re-strategize and gather necessary support for next PM vote

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has said he remains determined to pursue his bid for the prime minister’s position despite losing in a parliamentary vote. Although Pita fell short of the required threshold by 51 votes, he expressed his party’s intention to re-strategize and gather the necessary support for the next vote, scheduled for next week.







Pita, who was unopposed, failed to secure the required support from the 749-member bicameral legislature. Numerous abstentions and votes against him resulted in his falling short of the necessary 375 votes to form a government. Pita’s eight-party alliance currently controls 312 seats in the lower house.

Pita won 323 votes in the parliamentary vote, including support from 13 senators out of the 249-member conservative-leaning upper house. 182 legislators voted against him, while 198 abstained. Many senators hold opposition to Move Forward’s anti-establishment agenda, which includes plans to amend a law prohibiting insults against the monarchy and to diminish the military’s role in politics.







Despite the setback, Pita expressed his determination and refusal to give up, emphasizing his commitment to gathering more support during this time.

The reconvening of legislators next week presents the possibility of a new vote, with indications suggesting that Pita’s name may be resubmitted unless he is disqualified. (NNT)

















