MFP to propose draft bill, seeking end of senate power to co-elect PM

The Move Forward Party (MFP) will submit a draft bill to amend Section 272 of the constitution to put an end to senators’ involvement in the election of a prime minister, said MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon.

Under the 2017 constitution, the Senate appointed during the military rule has power to join the MPs in selecting a prime minister. The five-year term of non-elected senators will expire on May 11 next year.







The MFP plans to submit the draft at 3 p.m. today.

The MFP asked 250-member Senate to vote for Mr. Pita, reflecting the results of the May 14 election, in which the MFP won the most seats. Only 13 senators voted in his favour during his initial prime minister bid on Thursday.







Mr. Chaithawat confirmed that the coalition alliance will re-submit Mr. Pita for the next prime ministerial vote. There will be an internal discussion with the Pheu Thai Party to push forward MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat to become the prime minister.

Regarding the voting results for the selection of Mr. Pita yesterday, Mr. Chaithawat conceded that the final surge of pressure on senators which included threats and news about offering various benefits, was a significant factor that caused many senators to change their minds.

When asked if he was concerned about coordinating with the senators to convince them to vote in favour of Mr. Pita, he chuckled before admitting that it was certainly not an easy matter, but the party had to do its best to garner more support.

They need to have internal discussions within the MFP and with the Pheu Thai Party about how to proceed before the next vote. (TNA)

















