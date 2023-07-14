Heartwarming deeds enhance lives of the elderly and bedridden

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam, along with officials from the Social Welfare Division and the Public Health and Environment Division, visited residents in Nongprue Municipality to provide essential medical equipment, aiming to improve the quality of life for those in need.

The first recipient of their kindness was 83-year-old woman residing in TW Village, Soi 3, who received a comfortable bed and an air mattress. They then visited a 73 years old woman in Moo 11, giving hope and comfort.







Continuing their charitable mission, officials delivered a much-needed bed to an elderly man at Nernplubwan Government Housing Village, ensuring his comfort during recovery from an illness. They also collected a wheelchair from a resident at Nernplubwan Village who didn’t need it anymore. ,

Generous contributions from residents were acknowledged, with Mrs. Mujalin Jorkham donating a bed at Chokchai Village 8, highlighting the community’s unity and support for one another, promoting generosity and encouraging further community donations.







Deputy Mayor Wanchai expressed satisfaction with the successful endeavor, emphasizing the importance of aiding those in need. Community members were encouraged to contact the Public Health and Environment Division for medical equipment requirements or to contribute through donations. Tel. No. 038-933110

















