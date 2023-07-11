Move Forward supporters rally in Bangkok ahead of Prime Ministerial vote

Hundreds of supporters of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat gathered at CentralWorld Bangkok on July 9 to demonstrate their support ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote for a new prime minister. Pita, who emerged as the leading candidate after the May election, is vying to replace the incumbent Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.







To become the next prime minister, Pita must secure the support of the Senate, which is scheduled to vote on July 13. Pita’s eight-party alliance currently holds 312 seats in Parliament, but he requires a minimum of 376 votes in the joint sitting of the bicameral legislature, which includes the 250-member upper house.

Pita has been engaged in discussions with senators, urging them not to vote against the will of the people. During the rally, he called on the senators to vote for democracy, the majority and restoring normality to Thai politics so the nation can look to the future.



Supporters who attended the rally said the upcoming vote would determine the future path of Thailand. They also emphasized the need for unity and called on their fellow citizens to stand together. (NNT)

































