Bangkok’s corruption issues involve bribery for licenses and city projects

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has disclosed the status of public complaints related to corruption.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt revealed that City Hall is joining forces with national anti-graft agencies to address long-standing graft issues.







The BMA disclosed that it has so far received 35 corruption-related complaints from the general public through various channels. The majority of these complaints were submitted via the BMA’s case reporting platform, Traffy Fondue, while the remaining seven were received directly by the governor and the deputy permanent secretary.

The issues raised in these complaints primarily pertained to bribery for license issuance and corruption in city projects, including school lunch programs. Seven of the complaints were against the city’s law enforcement officers and six were against the city’s civil engineering department, while one was against the city’s revenue department and the remaining 21 cases fall into other categories.



Governor Chadchart noted that the BMA has been collaborating with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) to suppress corruption. Their national-level experience will aid the BMA in detecting risks and identifying potential loopholes that could lead to corruption.

The Governor expressed optimism for an improved situation, given that the public has become more proactive in reporting irregularities. As part of anti-corruption efforts, the BMA will provide the NACC with access to the Traffy Fondue platform, which will enable City Hall to promptly forward graft complaints from the public to the NACC. (NNT)






























