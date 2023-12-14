FTI cautions against substantial minimum wage hike to 400 baht per day

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has reiterated its position regarding the increase in daily minimum wages, emphasizing that the decision should rest with the tripartite wage committee, consisting of representatives from employees, employers, and government officials. This statement comes in the wake of the Cabinet’s postponement of the approval of new wage rates, awaiting further review by the Labor Ministry.







FTI Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the committee’s recommended increase of 2-16 baht (about 2.37%) is fair. However, he cautioned against a substantial rise to 400 baht per day, warning it could harm Thailand’s competitiveness and lead to job losses due to increased automation.

Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has informed the cabinet about the new wage rates but expressed concerns over the calculation criteria, sending the matter back to the committee for reassessment.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also seeks to revise the committee’s proposed modest wage increases. The new rates, effective from January 1, 2024, will vary across provinces, ranging from 330 to 370 baht, a more minor increase than the 400 baht daily minimum wage promised by the Pheu Thai Party during their recent election campaign. (NNT)



























