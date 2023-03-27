Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as top choice for prime minister among Bangkok residents

An opinion poll, which showed the Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the top choice for prime minister among Bangkok residents reflected people’s need for change, said the party’s deputy spokesman.

The opinion survey, conducted on 2,500 people from March 15-21 by the National Institute of Development Administration or Nida Poll showed most respondents or 25.08 per cent supported Pita as Thailand’s 30th prime minister, followed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Pheu Thai Party at 24.20 per cent.







MFP spokesman Karoonpon Tieansuwan said the poll reflected that people wanted not only change of the prime minister or the government but also the change of the country.

He believed the party’s popularity would increase ahead of the general election on May 14.

Meanwhile, the party raised concerns over the advance voting registration between March 25- April 9 that a lack of public relations campaign and possible technical glitches could affect up to one million eligible voters in exercising their right in the country and abroad.







It called for the Election Commission and agencies concerned to intensify public relations campaign and to prevent problems such as the late arrival of advance ballot papers, which had occurred in the 2019 election, resulting in them not being counted. (TNA)

































