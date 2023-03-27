Thais complain most about police officers, noisy motorcycles and loud restaurants

The Cabinet last week acknowledged complaints and feedback submitted by the public to state agencies and enterprises during the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Trisaranakul, the Office of the Prime Minister has proposed a plan and coordinated with relevant agencies to enhance public services while improving the handling of complaints in the future.







During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, from October 1 to December 31, 2022, the public submitted nearly 14,500 complaints through available channels – 12,100 or 84% of which were resolved. The remaining complaints, or 16%, are still being reviewed by relevant agencies. Compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, there was a decrease of about 1,000 complaints.







Traisulee added that the top government agency which received the most complaints and feedback was the Royal Thai Police, followed by the ministries of transport, finance, public health, and education. The top state enterprise that received the most complaints and feedback was the Government Lottery Office, followed by the Provincial Electricity Authority and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority.

The Office of the Prime Minister has reviewed issues and obstacles in handling complaints and found that the public expects a prompt response to their problems. All agencies are therefore requested to prioritize the time frame for problem-solving and progress reports to complainants.

The majority of the complaints were recurring issues such as noisy motorcycles and loud restaurants, but the agencies did not have effective measures to address them.

Governmental units and state enterprises are urged to focus on proactive work, analyze situation data, monitor public concerns, develop systemic solutions and create databases for better cooperation in the future. (NNT)



























