Move Forward MP stages impromptu debate presentation outside Parliament

Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome initiated a debate podium outside of Parliament after sustaining multiple objections while detailing alleged irregularities in the reshuffling of police under Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.







The MP referred to several people beyond Parliament using both initials and full names during his time speaking as part of the no-confidence debate, sustaining several warnings from the Speaker of the House and objections from other Members of Parliament. After attempting to present documents referring to the royal institution, the Speaker asked Rangsiman to conclude his presentation.

Taking offense to the order, the MP left the chamber and began an impromptu debate podium outside of Parliament via Facebook Live, continuing to present documents and information.





Assistant to the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Suporn Attawong later indicated that due to his accusations using full names, Rangsiman’s presentation is being probed for violations of the Computer Crimes Act and Article 112 of the Constitution. If fault is found, legal charges are to be filed, even after Move Forward Party stated it would only refer to the monarchy for the institution’s protection.

The Royal Thai Police has acknowledged the episode as unlawful and is investigating recordings of Rangsiman’s speech to find further wrongdoing. Police are to announce any criminal activity found in the presentation and seek plaintiffs. (NNT)











