Thai Finance Ministry adding 3,500 Rao Chana registration sites

Bangkok – The Ministry of Finance is to add another 3,500 places nationwide in the Rao Chana program, in aid of those with special needs.

Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office Kulaya Tantitemit, as spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, announced that conclusions reached at a meeting concerned with aiding registration in the Rao Chana program for special needs groups, including those without access to the internet, or don’t own a smartphone as well as those who are a dependent.







The meeting decided to add physical locations for registration into the program to facilitate access by these groups. In addition to Krungthai Bank branches and mobile units, citizens will be able to apply for participation in Rao Chana at Government Savings Bank branches, Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives branches, Provincial Finance Ministry Offices and Excise Tax Offices.

The Ministry of Finance will also continue to work with the Ministry of the Interior to meet with citizens unable to travel. The door-to-door teams will comprise representatives of Krungthai Bank, the Government Savings Bank and other state agents, and will work from February 22nd to March 5th. In total, 3,500 registration locations will be added.







So far, 11,989,928 people have verified themselves at www.เราชนะ.com to take advantage of several state assistance programs, with 571,797 found to be in need of aid to register. Holders of the State Welfare Card have received a transfer of their assistance funds and will be able to use them until Mah 31st.

So far, 24.571 billion baht distributed under the various programs, has been spent by the recipients. (NNT)











