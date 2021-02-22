NESDC Urges Thai Government to Expedite Economic Cooperation

Bangkok (NNT) – The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), has urged the government to expedite economic cooperation to build up the confidence of foreign investors.







NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan said the move would enable Thailand to enjoy better benefits more quickly from a global economic recovery and an upward trend in world trade and stimulus packages among the leading economies.

He said the government is still counting on foreign investment to drive the Thai economy this year, and should make further progress in regional economic cooperation. (NNT)











