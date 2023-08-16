Existing recipients of elderly allowance not affected by new regulation

The new regulation which imposes income limits for the elderly who are entitled to the monthly allowance will not affect the existing recipients, according to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

All registered and eligible elderly individuals who had received the old-age allowance prior before the new criterion was issued will continue to receive the allowance, said Ms. Ramrung Worawat, the director-general of the Ministry’s Department of Older Persons.







The new requirement has been imposed to adjust the qualification of eligible elderly people from all of the elderly aged over 60 years to those who have no income or insufficient to cover the cost of living. This decision aligns with the guidelines established by the National Elderly Commission, as stipulated by relevant legislation.

The Ministry will discuss the income limit requirement with the Ministry of Interior and relevant agencies with the primary focus to ensure the utmost benefit for the elderly population and will clarify the details regarding the new regulations later, she said. (TNA)

















