Thai Sang Thai Party leader expresses gratitude to public for trusting its candidates

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, expressed gratitude to the Thai public for trusting the party and its candidates across the country. She highlighted that every vote given to the party will be used to protect the people’s interests. While it is still uncertain who will lead the government, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing the people’s welfare. The country has faced hardships and regression in various aspects, and the public expects positive change from this election.







Khunying Sudarat called for political parties advocating for constitutional amendment to actively pursue this goal in order to establish a constitution that truly represents the people’s will. Fair and universal rules are necessary to overcome the political crisis and address national issues. (NNT)















