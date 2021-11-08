Most tourists to Thailand in first week were US, European and Japanese

The country reopening was satisfactory in its first week as Thailand received more than 20,000 visitors, only 15 of whom were infected with COVID-19, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that the number of 15 infected visitors was at a manageable level.







The Department of Disease Control reported that from Nov 1 to 6 the country welcomed 2,465 visitors from the United States which showed the highest number of visitors to Thailand during the period, followed by 2,334 visitors from Germany, 1,376 from the United Kingdom, 1,258 from Japan, 906 from South Korea, 905 from Russia, 838 from Switzerland, 724 from Sweden, 695 from France and 542 from the United Arab Emirates.







The 15 visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 formed 0.07% of 20,092 visitors to Thailand.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand predicted the country would receive 300,000 visitors per month in November and December. Money will be distributed in the country. Local consumption will increase and the prices of goods will rise reasonably. However, the prime minister ordered officials to seriously block illegal migrants, Mr. Thanakorn said. (TNA)






























