‘Thailand Pass’ approval period cut from 7 days to 3 days

Due to the recent complaints made by both Thai and foreign nationals that they had faced either a delay in receiving QR codes or did not receive any QR codes at all, the Thai government is having all issues fixed in order to speed up airport procedures.







According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had assigned related agencies to fix the existing issues. Thailand Pass was created with key features that can immediately approve QR codes of those with vaccine certificates.







Mr. Thanakorn added that some cases of error that occurred in the Thailand Pass system were due to unrecognizable documents, prompting Thai officials to do manual checking, which is a time-consuming process. In other cases, the hotels that prospective visitors booked were not linked with the hospitals they received their RT-PCR tests.





The spokesperson said the system is being fixed to eliminate the delay, and that some features are being added so that travelers can upload PDF files and select hotels from a drop-down list. Also, the approval time will be cut from 7 days to just 3 days.



Moreover, those who need to travel to Thailand in an urgent manner can contact any Thai embassies or consulates in their areas. (NNT)






























