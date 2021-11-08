Chiang Mai’s ‘Doi Inthanon’ mountain reopening on Wednesday

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai is now ready to welcome back both domestic and international travelers who want to immerse themselves in winter nature from this Wednesday Nov 10.







Known for being the highest and one of the most famous mountains in Thailand, Doi Inthanon will start accepting visitors amid strict public health measures. Visitors of no more than 100 persons will be allowed at a time, of which only 30 percent of walk-in visitors can enter the premises. While 70 percent of others will have to register via QueQ application.





Visitors will be required to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid test. They will be also required to wear face masks at all times while in the park as well as avoid big gatherings.







Doi Inthanon has its highest point at 2,565 meters above sea level where visitors are filling up the mountaintop to go witness the Mouy Khap which is frost formed by the dew on leaves and flowers that become frozen in the ultimate cold temperatures of Doi Inthanon at this time of the year. (NNT)





























