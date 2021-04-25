More venues in Bangkok ordered to close from April 26

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered more venues to temporarily close due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.



The venues closed due to COVID-19 infection are:

Theater and movie theaters Water parks and amusement parks Zoos Skate parks Snooker clubs Bowling alleys Internet Cafes Public pools Gyms Exhibition centers Museums Public libraries Child care centers and nurseries Elderly care centers Boxing stadiums Martial art schools Tattoo and piercing studios Dance schools Horse racing stadiums Amulet centers Beauty clinics Massage shop All venues of competitions Venues for entertainment Meeting rooms Departments Salons for hair washing and clipping only All sports stadiums Parks Convenience stores closed from 10pm to 5am







All entertainment activities, religious gatherings, or gatherings with over 20 in attendance are also prohibited. The order will be in effect for 14 days starting April 26. (NNT)





















