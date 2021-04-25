More venues in Bangkok ordered to close from April 26

By Pattaya Mail
0
138
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration led by Governor Asawin Khwanmuang, has ordered more venues to temporarily close due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections for 14 days starting April 26.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered more venues to temporarily close due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

The venues closed due to COVID-19 infection are:

  1. Theater and movie theaters
  2. Water parks and amusement parks
  3. Zoos
  4. Skate parks
  5. Snooker clubs
  6. Bowling alleys
  7. Internet Cafes
  8. Public pools
  9. Gyms
  10. Exhibition centers
  11. Museums
  12. Public libraries
  13. Child care centers and nurseries
  14. Elderly care centers
  15. Boxing stadiums
  16. Martial art schools
  17. Tattoo and piercing studios
  18. Dance schools
  19. Horse racing stadiums
  20. Amulet centers
  21. Beauty clinics
  22. Massage shop
  23. All venues of competitions
  24. Venues for entertainment
  25. Meeting rooms
  26. Departments
  27. Salons for hair washing and clipping only
  28. All sports stadiums
  29. Parks
  30. Convenience stores closed from 10pm to 5am



All entertainment activities, religious gatherings, or gatherings with over 20 in attendance are also prohibited. The order will be in effect for 14 days starting April 26. (NNT)








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR