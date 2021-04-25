Hopelessness, finger pointing in Pattaya’s third wave

Pattaya bars are waiting to reopen while politicians point fingers over who is to blame.

Kaew, owner of the Luxor Bar on Soi 7, used to be busy with birthday parties generating thousands of baht in income for the bar and tips for the party girls.







Now, many employees have gone home to Issan while some have left the country to work overseas. Those people staying in Pattaya are waiting for the city to reopen.

Mayuree Kullabut, 44, owns a bar on Soi Buakhao, said she has earned only enough to pay the rent. Her employees have either gone home or are living at the beer bar in tents.



Kritsada Tanterttit, an MP from Nong Khai, said the Bank of Thailand warned that Thailand’s gross domestic product in the first quarter would be negative again. A year ago it was -1.8 percent.

The Pheu Thai Party opposition member said that reflects a failure of economic management by the current government, which allowed the third coronavirus wave to proliferate.









































