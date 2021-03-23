Thailand paves way for future free trade agreement (FTA) with UK after Brexit

Thailand and the UK plan to sign an MoU to set up a Joint Trade Committee on Commerce and Economic Cooperation, paving the way for a future free trade agreement (FTA) after Brexit.



Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit is scheduled to sign the MoU with Elizabeth Truss, the UK’s secretary of state for international trade, on March 29. Thailand is the first country in ASEAN to sign an MoU online with the UK after it withdrew from the EU.







The MoU is a mechanism for both countries to promote economic cooperation and investment, especially in potential sectors like agriculture, food, finance and health. (NNT)













