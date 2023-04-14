More than 100,000 Thais register for overseas voting

More than 100,000 Thais have registered to vote from abroad, according to a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry Spokesperson Kanchana Pattarachoke cited information from Thai embassies, consulates, and the Thai Office of Trade and Economic Affairs in 94 locations worldwide.







Registrations for Thai citizens living overseas to vote in the general election started on March 25 and concluded on April 9. The number of registered overseas voters, totaling 115,139, approaches the number recorded during the 2019 general election.

The top five countries with the highest number of registered Thai voters were Australia with 19,830, the United States with 15,190, the United Kingdom with 7,495, Japan with 7,414, and Germany with 5,954.







The ministry encourages registered voters to follow the announcements of eligible voters through various social media channels of the Thai embassies and consulates. It also invites all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote according to the designated time, date, and method set by the Thai embassy and consulate. (NNT)



















