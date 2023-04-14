Home Chiangmai Mail Let’s make Songkran Festival 2023 a safe and enjoyable experience for all
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Stories
PM conveys well wishes to Thais on occasion of Songkran traditional Thai New Year...
At the Government House, prior to the cabinet meeting, Minister of Culture Itthiphol Khunpluem led a delegation of Ministry executives and youth representatives from...
Thailand, Laos and Myanmar trilateral meeting to solve air pollution
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized that Thailand and its neighboring countries are committed to addressing the escalating issue of transboundary haze. Following a...
Thailand’s consumer confidence index (CCI) reached 37-month high in March
A survey showed on Tuesday (11 Apr) that Thailand's consumer confidence index (CCI) reached a 37-month high in March, as government stimulus measures and...
Let’s make Songkran Festival 2023 a safe and enjoyable experience for all
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
It was all about health at the Pattaya City Expats Club
On Wednesday, April 5, there were two health related presentations at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting. The first by Barry Jones on...