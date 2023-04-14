Thailand’s consumer confidence index (CCI) reached 37-month high in March

A survey showed on Tuesday (11 Apr) that Thailand’s consumer confidence index (CCI) reached a 37-month high in March, as government stimulus measures and a rebound in tourism revitalized economic activities.

According to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) survey of 2,241 respondents across the country, the CCI rose to 53.8 in March from 52.6 a month earlier, marking the 10th consecutive month of growth.







UTCC President Thanavath Phonvichai said all indices continued to rise in March to their highest levels in three years, indicating that the economy has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Thanavath told a news conference that consumers were most willing to spend on tourism as the sector remains the country’s main driver of growth, followed by a willingness to spend on durable goods, including vehicles and real estate.

He said, “Consumers in the middle- and high-income groups are more willing to spend and would further drive the economy.” (NNT)















