More Thai and foreign tourists travel south over long holiday weekend

Many people traveled south over the long holiday weekend, leading to a spike in hotel occupancies in seaside provinces. Thailand’s tourism authority expects 2 billion baht in cash circulation throughout this travel season.

Provinces in the southern region are seeing increasingly more visitors, with the Thai Hotels Association’s Southern Chapter reporting that occupancy rates in Krabi and PhangNga were around 30% this weekend.







Trang province meanwhile reported the highest occupancy rate at about 60%, while Songkhla – which shares a border with Malaysia – saw similar rates to Krabi and PhangNga at around 30%.

Suksit Suwandittakul, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s Southern Chapter, said the high occupancy rate in Trang has been mostly attributable to domestic visitors traveling in groups, while most tourists in Songkhla came from Malaysia.





Phuket province, regarded as the top destination of the southern region, saw an occupancy rate of 40-50% prior to this period, with an expected rate increase of 10-20% over the long weekend.(NNT)































