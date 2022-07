Thailand has nominated Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana and Phraya Srisundaravohara (NoiAcharyankura) for consideration by UNESCO as illustrious individuals of the world on November 24 of last year.







In accordance with a general assembly resolution, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said the agency now recognized the two individuals as eminent personalities.

Thailand celebrates the 200th anniversary of Phraya Srisundaravohara’s birth on July 5. (NNT)