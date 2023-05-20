More senators support Pita’s prime minister bid

Support for Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s candidacy for prime minister is gaining traction among senators. Senators, including Senator Sathit Limpongpan, are expressing their backing for a coalition government that can secure more than 250 House seats or half of the total seats available. At least 14 other senators are reportedly inclined to support Pita’s bid.

Senator Sathit claimed that he examined the MFP’s policies and deemed them to be sufficiently transparent to earn his support. Senator Prapasri Suchanthabut has also stated her desire to support Pita’s candidacy. Meanwhile, Senator Wanchai Sornsiri clarified that he does not oppose Pita’s bid and pledges to vote for the prime minister candidate who received more than half of the votes in the House of Representatives.







Despite expressing his support for the MFP candidate, Senator Wanchai stated that other senators still have reservations about Pita and his party. However, he believes that these issues could be resolved through dialogue before the premiership election in the next few months.

The MFP-led alliance now has 313 MPs from eight parties and is working to establish a government bloc. The next objective is to obtain at least 376 votes in the 750-seat parliament, which consists of 500 MPs and 250 senators. The alliance will need to seek support from parties outside the bloc and senators to overcome the seat deficit. (NNT)















