Pattaya International Pride Festival to be held June 23-25

Pattaya City, in collaboration with Central Pattaya Department Store, is set to host the Pattaya International Pride Festival 2023 on June 23-25.

Thitiphan Petchtrakul, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, presided over a meeting at City Hall to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Pattaya International Pride Festival 2023. Present at the May 18 meeting were Rattanachai Sutidechanai, Pattaya Tourism Expert and Advisor, Surat Thepchaito, Director of the Tourism and Sports Office, as well as representatives from various associations, clubs, and networks.







The primary objective of the festival is to promote and stimulate the tourism economy of Pattaya City, generating income for local residents and attracting both Thai and international tourists. Additionally, the festival is aimed at enhancing the image and reputation of Pattaya City as a premier tourism destination.

The Pattaya International Pride Festival 2023 promises to be an international Pride event with a network of over 100 organizations from across Thailand participating in the spectacular Pride Parade. The event will also feature various influencers, including beauty queens, handsome men, celebrities, and models, with a total attendance of over 1,000 individuals, making it the highlight of the festival.







Visitors are cordially invited to witness the vibrant and colourful parades, explore the diverse range of products available at the exhibitions, and indulge in delicious seafood. The festival will also feature concerts by renowned artists, adding to the overall entertainment experience.













