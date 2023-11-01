More perished Thai workers return from Israel

The bodies of 10 Thai workers who were tragically killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel are being flown back to Thailand and have been expected to arrive on Wednesday (Nov 1).

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has made arrangements for the 10 victims to be repatriated on EI AI flight LY083, departing Israel on Tuesday at 8 pm (1 am Wednesday Thai time) and arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport around 12.40 pm on Wednesday.







This tragic incident adds to the toll of Thai workers affected by the conflict between Hamas and Israel, with 32 reported killed, 22 abducted by Hamas, and 19 injured. The bodies of eight Thai workers previously slain in Israel arrived on October 20, followed by seven more on October 26.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that two more groups of Thai evacuees have been scheduled to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Oct 31. Arkia Israeli Airlines flight IZ593, carrying 211 Thais, was due at 7.20 p.m., and EI AI flight LY085, with 70 Thais on board, was expected to arrive at 11 p.m. (NNT)



























