Embassy of Turkiye in Thailand celebrates 100th anniversary of nation’s proclamation

The Embassy of Turkiye in Thailand marked the centennial celebration of the Republic of Turkiye’s proclamation and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Thailand. This significant occasion serves as a testament to Turkiye’s enduring determination, unwavering aspirations, and rich cultural heritage as it moves towards a brighter future.

The event saw the participation of various private organizations, diplomats, and high-ranking officials, including Speaker of the National Assembly and House of Representatives, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and Deputy Director-General of The Government Public Relations Department, Sudruetai Lertkasem.







Turkiye’s Ambassador to Thailand, Her Excellency Serap Ersoy, emphasized the strong diplomatic bonds between Turkiye and Thailand and highlighted their readiness to expand cooperation in key areas such as the digital economy, science and technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure industries. She expressed a commitment to prioritize economic diplomacy, with the potential for significant collaboration in trade, investment, and other sectors.

This significant anniversary goes beyond commemorating the past; it signifies a shared commitment to shouldering responsibilities in the face of the rapid global political challenges.







Speaker of the House of Representatives, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, acknowledged Turkiye’s steady political, economic, and social development, as well as its robust cultural identity. He stressed the need for Thailand and Turkiye to further enhance their relationship, particularly in the field of education, which equips the younger generation with knowledge and guidance for their future pursuits. (NNT)





































