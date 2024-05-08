More Chinese suspects arrested in kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok

Two more suspects have been detained in Bangkok in connection with the abduction of a Chinese national for a ransom of 2.5 million baht.

The incident occurred when the Chinese man was abducted from a hotel in the Din Daeng area by a group of men with the intention of forcing the transfer of 65,000 USDT or approximately 2.5 million Thai baht worth of cryptocurrency into the digital wallet account of the suspect.

The latest arrests include Yang Qiujian, detained in the Huai Khwang area with an arrest warrant for receiving a stolen property and Ling Su, apprehended in the Chok Chai 4 area on Monday.







Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement. Yang was allegedly responsible for transferring digital currency received from the victim into Ling Su’s digital wallet. The funds were then converted into Thai baht and distributed among the accomplices.

Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat believes that this group of suspects is experienced and well-organized, suggesting that this may not be their first criminal activity.

Currently, seven suspects have been apprehended, while three remain at large, including a police sergeant major from the Phaya Thai station. One Chinese suspect is currently evading capture in a neighboring country, while another suspect named Nattapong has agreed to surrender tomorrow.







Meanwhile, an assistant of Mr. Yang has disclosed that Mr. Yang was not involved with the extortion gang. The reason he was issued a warrant for arrest is due to his financial transactions, as he works as an intermediary for exchanging digital currencies, a job he has been engaged in for 5-6 years.

When he receives digital currency transferred to his wallet, he exchanges it with a company that pays proper taxes and then transfers the money to the clients in Thai baht.

It should be noted that Mr. Yang has been living in Thailand for over 20 years and has been practicing a legitimate profession as a language teacher at an international school. He has never been involved in any legal cases or committed any wrongdoing.









Previously, Mr. Yang saw news reports that his name was on the arrest warrant. Therefore, yesterday, he contacted the police to surrender himself at the Din Daeng station, confirming that he was not arrested as reported.

His relatives will request bail in court, preparing cash assets and documentation to prove his innocence to submit to the court. (TNA)





































