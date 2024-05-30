Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, attended the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda to review and support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and attainment of SDGs in SIDS on 28 May 2024.

DPS Paisan underscored the importance of international cooperation and partnerships at all levels in supporting SIDS to achieve sustainable development in (1) addressing climate change, (2) the pursuit of sustainable development based on the priorities and needs of SIDS, including through the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and (3) supporting reform of the international financial architecture to advance sustainable development for SIDS partners. (MFA)































































