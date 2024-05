H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, attended the ASEAN-GCC Business and Investment Forum in Riyadh, to give opening remarks, before participating in the Ministerial Panel Discussion and holding bilateral talks with the Saudi Minister of Investment on 28 May 2024. The Thai side emphasized on the strong economic partnership between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, as well as the promotion of robust inter-regional cooperation. (MFA)