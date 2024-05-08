CP Foods wins three international awards for innovative vegan cheese

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) announces its recent global recognition at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, Switzerland. The company garnered three prestigious awards from “Just-Cheese” made from Fermented Broken-Milled Rice, an exceptional vegan cheese alternative. This highlights its innovative achievement in the food technology sector.

“Just-Cheese” is initiated low-fat composition and high nutritional value, boasting a flavor profile comparable to traditional milk-based cheeses. This product serves as an excellent option for cheese enthusiasts and vegetarians alike, offering a viable alternative for those sensitive to cow’s milk.







Dr. Sudarat Ledlod, Alternative Protein Researcher at CP Foods’ R&D Center, spoke about the company’s dedication to integrating advanced technology and scientific research to produce food solutions that are beneficial for health and gentle on the environment. The development of the Vegan Cheese from Fermented Broken-Milled Rice is a result of collaborative efforts with culinary experts and various specialists, aiming to craft a product that is not only healthier with its low fat and lactose-free attributes but also rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins. This initiative represents one of CP Foods’ efforts to increase the value of agricultural raw materials.







The Vegan Cheese innovation was recognized with the NRCT Honorable Mention Award by the National Research Council of Thailand and received two additional honors in Geneva: a Bronze award and a Special Prize from Portuguese Delegation. The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, renowned as the largest event of its kind worldwide, draws inventors and researchers from over 45 countries. This marks the second consecutive year CP Foods has been acknowledged on this global stage, reinforcing its role as a leader in sustainable and innovative food solutions that also support Thai agriculture. (NNT)













































