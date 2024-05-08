Health Minister seeks public input before deciding on recriminalization of cannabis

Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin announced on his first official day at work that he plans to seek public input before deciding on the potential recriminalization of cannabis. The debate centers on whether to reintroduce cannabis as a controlled narcotic, reversing its decriminalization in June 2022.







Somsak’s predecessor, Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, had advocated for stringent legislation to restrict recreational cannabis use, which has surged since its decriminalization. Dr. Cholnan had proposed a bill delineating acceptable medicinal uses and restricting other forms of consumption. The proposed legislation has been controversial, with advocates for cannabis liberalization warning that such measures could threaten numerous cannabis businesses and hinder the plant’s development as an economic crop.

Highlighting the need for careful consideration of cannabis applications, Somsak mentioned that not everyone should cultivate or use cannabis, especially in ways that could disturb non-users. He emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the issue, indicating that the process might not extend to public hearings.









The welcoming of Somsak by a hundred public health officials, led by Permanent Secretary Dr. Opas Kankawinpong, marks the beginning of his tenure amidst ongoing debates over cannabis regulation. While cannabis has been decriminalized, unless it contains more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), its recreational use remains a point of contention. Calls for its reclassification address concerns over its misuse, particularly among younger populations. (NNT)





































