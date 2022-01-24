More charges for bike cop fatally hitting doctor in Bangkok

Police of the Phaya Thai station will press more charges against the policeman who fatally hit a female doctor with his Ducati motorcycle on Friday.

Pol Col Bowornpop Soonthornrekha, chief of the police station, said Pol L/Cpl Norawit Buadok would face more charges for the death of Dr Waralak Supawatjariyakul, an ophthalmologist at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine.







The suspect was already charged with reckless driving causing death and admitted to the offence. A test found he had no blood alcohol content.

He would also be charged with using a vehicle without a license plate, failing to ride his motorcycle on the left lane, failing to stop at a crosswalk and failing to pay the annual registration fee of his Ducati bike, the station chief said.



Pol Col Bowornpop said police would check the speed of the motorcycle at the moment of the accident to find out if the suspect breached the speed limit set at 80 kilometers per hour. Police expected to bring the case to public prosecutors on March 9 pending the examination of the motorcycle and the autopsy result of the victim.

He said that police temporarily released the suspect because the latter surrendered. The station chief denied police gave a favor to the suspect. (TNA)



























