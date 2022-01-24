Covid-19 testing continues in Pattaya bar areas

Soi Buakhao bar workers and customers were tested for Covid-19 as the Pattaya continues its battle against the coronavirus.

Banglamung Public Health Director Kitti Boonrattananet oversaw district workers in their antigen testing of people visiting bars and restaurants on Soi LK Metro Jan. 23.







New daily coronavirus cases in Banglamung, which includes Pattaya, dipped under 100 (99) for the first time in weeks on Monday with Chonburi Province reporting 316 cases. Positive cases found through antigen testing, however, were not included.

Kitti said Soi LK Metro and the Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao have been a major source of the huge number of new Covid-19 cases Pattaya experienced this month.



Officials continue to seek out the infected through aggressive testing in the bar area, which has led to a steady increase in confirmed cases over the past week.































