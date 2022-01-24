‘Move Forward Party’ serious about Bangkok election

The leader of the Move Forward Party denies it fields a candidate in the Bangkok gubernatorial election only to check its popularity.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the opposition party, said that it really hoped to win the Bangkok governor election by fielding its list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn as its candidate.







The candidate was the perfect choice of the party and would make a difference for the capital if he won the election, Mr Pita said.

The party really hoped its candidate would win the election and develop the capital and it was not intending only to test its popularity in the capital, the party leader said.



Mr Wiroj had integrity and joined the party for a long time. He could get along with people of the new generation and should be able to solve the problems of the capital and win the heart of its people, Mr Pita said. (TNA)



























