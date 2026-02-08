High turnout reported among Thai voters in US for overseas election and referendum

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Consulate General of Thailand in New York has reported strong participation in the 2026 overseas election of Members of the House of Representatives and the national referendum, with nearly 4,000 Thai nationals registering to vote across 10 U.S. states under its jurisdiction. The states include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

According to the consulate, 3,833 voters registered for the overseas parliamentary election. Completed ballots were sent to Thailand in four shipments totaling 3,387 envelopes, representing 88.36 percent of registered voters, and all deliveries were successfully completed. For the referendum, 2,510 voters registered, and 2,271 ballot envelopes were received, representing a 90.48 percent participation rate.







The consulate supported voter participation through wide-ranging outreach efforts and direct engagement with Thai communities. Coordination was carried out with Thai volunteer consuls, community organizations, student associations in the northeastern United States, the Office of the Civil Service Commission’s Overseas Student Office in Washington, and the Royal Thai Honorary Consulate in Boston.

Counting of overseas referendum ballots is scheduled for February 8 at the Consulate General in New York, with Thai nationals invited to observe the process. (NNT)



































