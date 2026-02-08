Phuket Governor casts out-of-area referendum ballot as early turnout strong

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket Governor Nirut Pongsitthavorn cast his out-of-area referendum ballot this morning at a polling station located at the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization. He arrived as polls opened at 8:00 a.m., with a steady flow of voters already creating an active atmosphere.

The site is handling out-of-province referendum voting for 12,407 people who registered in advance. Many voters lined up before opening time, indicating strong participation from the early hours of the day.







Election officials reported that both Phuket residents and individuals registered in other provinces but currently living in Phuket have shown strong interest in exercising their voting rights. A similar turnout was seen at polling stations across the province, continuing the momentum from advance voting earlier in the week.

The governor encouraged all eligible voters to participate in both the House of Representatives election and the referendum, advising them to bring their national ID cards and to follow polling procedures. He said the broad turnout shows active public participation and thanked citizens for engaging in the democratic process. (NNT)



































