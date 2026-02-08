Bangkok Governor cycles to polling station as capital mobilizes for election day

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt cycled through his neighborhood to cast his ballot in the general election and referendum at Polling Station No. 26 in Watthana district this morning, joining the start of voting across the capital.

City officials affirmed Bangkok is ready for election day, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deploying more than 100,000 personnel to manage over 6,500 polling stations. Each station is staffed by at least 14 trained officials to ensure orderly, transparent, and impartial voting.







Chadchart warned that rain could arrive later in the day and encouraged voters to cast their ballots early to reduce travel difficulties. A central command center has been set up at Bangkok City Hall to coordinate responses to any issues at polling stations and to prevent disruptions similar to those seen during advance voting.

Advance ballots are being stored under CCTV surveillance and secure locking systems, with ballots from each district scheduled to be collected and counted together. The BMA has also announced a one-day closure of BMA-affiliated schools on February 9 to allow school staff who served at polling stations to rest after completing their duties. (NNT)



































