Monsoon prevails across Thailand and Andaman Sea this week

Thailand Weather – General Situation

Monsoon lies across Myanmar and Laos to the low-pressure cell over Vietnam while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. Heavy rains will be forecast for the Northeast, the East and the Southwest. People should beware of the severe conditions.







Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity Forecast

Very cloudy with scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr.

7 days Weather Forecast

During 26 – 27 May, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand while the monsoon trough lies across Myanmar and Laos to the low pressure cell overs Vietnam. Isolated heavy rains are expected in the Northeast, the East and the Southwest. During 28 May -1 June, the southwest monsoon remains over the Andaman Sea and Thailand will strengthen while the monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, Upper Laos and Vietnam. More rain over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South west coast.

Cautions

During 28 May -1 June, people in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South west coast should beware of heavy rain and accumulated rain.

