High-speed railway between Thailand and China signing expected in October

BANGKOK – The signing of “Contract 2.3″ for the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed railway between Thailand and China is expected in October, said Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.







After the meeting of the 28th Thai-Chinese Joint Committee (JC), he said the two sides agreed on the 50.6 – billion-baht draft contract including the content on the signaling and operation systems.

Under Contract 2.3, 80 per cent of the payment will be made in the US currency and the remaining 20 per cent will be made in baht.

There are a total of 14 contracts involved in the 253-kilometre rail route from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast. It is part of a high-speed train project, linking Bangkok to NongKhai, bordering Lao PDR.

The signing is scheduled by October or sooner before the five-year project will commence. Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha will preside over the signing ceremony at Government House, said Saksayam. (TNA)











