Monkey gang robs mangoes while car stuck at red light in Lopburi

In Lopburi, a troop of monkeys swarmed around a pickup truck carrying two crates of ripe mangoes and another two crates of graded green mangoes while it was stopped at a red light.







Amidst efforts to address the monkey issue in Lopburi province, residents still need to be cautious about safeguarding their property and food from theft.







Recently, a troop of monkeys surrounded a pickup truck loaded with four large crates of ripe mangoes, nearly stealing them all.

During the halt, waiting for a passing train at the intersection in front of the historical Phra Phrang Sam Yot temple in Mueang Lopburi District, the pickup truck loaded with mangoes remained stationary.

However, neither advancing nor retreating was an option as the mangoes were almost completely taken by the monkeys until the train passed.

The truck hurriedly moved forward to pass the nearby Phra Kan Shrine. The monkeys, already eyeing their prize, leaped and grabbed most of the mangoes.







The pick-up truck driver mentioned the urgent need to deliver the mangoes to the market and had no time to cover them with cloth.

Authorities are preparing to relocate unruly monkeys, roaming the Lopburi city to a temporary shelter as a short-term measure to tackle the monkey overpopulation following an incident of food snatching causing injury last month. (TNA)































