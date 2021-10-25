Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Thailand next week

Bangkok – Dr. Chalerm Harnpanich, the president of the Private Hospital Association (PHA), said Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses will be arriving in Thailand early next week (November 1).

He elaborated that the jabs will be handed over to private hospitals and other institutions that placed orders on November 8 at the latest. The doses will be examined by the Department of Medical Sciences.







Dr. Chalerm also urged those who have placed an order to contact their hospital for further information. The PHA has ordered more than 8.6 million Moderna vaccine doses in total, approximately 1.9 million of which will be delivered in December.



According to Dr. Chalerm, one million doses will be handed over to the Thai Red Cross Society and 100,000 doses each will be delivered to Ramathibodi Hospital and Siriraj Hospital, while the rest will be sent to other hospitals. He said all 8.6 million doses will be delivered by March next year. (NNT)



























