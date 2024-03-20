Torrential rain triggers chaos and flooding in Sri Racha

SRI RACHA, Thailand – The aftermath of a scorching heat wave was swiftly replaced by torrential rain, plunging several regions in the east into a state of chaos as flooding wreaked havoc on local infrastructure. On March 19, at 6 p.m., in Sri Racha district, 40 kilometres north of Pattaya, specifically beneath the Nong Yai Bu Bridge-Nong Kho intersection, water levels surged to nearly a meter high, leaving small cars and motorcycles stranded in its wake. The deluge also inundated the Tiger Zoo – Nong Kho Road, prompting authorities to issue warnings advising small vehicles to steer clear of the flooded streets.







Simultaneously, relentless downpours on Highway 331 Mab Eiang-Laem Chabang Road near the Pintong 1-2 Industrial Estates combined with runoff from nearby hills, submerged vehicles and created treacherous driving conditions for commuters.

Adding to the turmoil, flooding in front of the Supalai Park Ville Village disrupted traffic flow, particularly in low-lying areas, compounding the challenges faced by residents and authorities alike. While reporters anticipate a return to normalcy once the rain subsides, it is evident that the inundation is primarily a result of slow drainage of accumulated rainwater, highlighting the vulnerability of the region’s drainage systems in the face of intense rainfall.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of the flooding are underway, with emergency services and local authorities mobilizing resources to assist affected communities and restore essential services. As the situation continues to evolve, residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories issued by authorities to minimize risks posed by the ongoing flooding crisis.









































