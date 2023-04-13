Mo Chit bus terminal crowded as Songkran revelers return home

The Mo Chit Bus Terminal has been packed with people returning to their hometowns for Songkran celebrations with families.

Managing Director of Transport Co Ltd Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) has been packed with passengers since Wednesday afternoon. Enough rest areas were prepared to cater to waiting passengers and additional air-conditioning units were installed to cool them down from hot summer weather.







Today (April 12) is expected to the peak day for outbound travels. The company estimates that the passenger number will reach about 60,000. About 4,500 bus trips are made available for them.

Inter-provincial bus drivers are checked for alcohol levels and narcotic substances to ensure the safety of passengers. There will be two drivers for each route with the distance of over 400 km.

Additional buses are ready to operate to accommodate a 20-per cent increase in the passenger number during the Songkran holiday, compared to that of last year. (TNA)



















