Police launch operation center to reduce Songkran road accidents April 11-17

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has announced the opening of an operation center to coordinate efforts to prevent and reduce road accidents during the upcoming Songkran holiday from April 11-17.

Presiding over the opening ceremony of the center, National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the new unit will assist with an RTP campaign to cut the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents during Songkran, aiming to improve the overall operation by at least 5% compared to the figures in 2020.







Pol Gen Damrongsak noted that April 12-13 and April 16-17 are expected to be the peak days for outbound and inbound traffic, respectively. Relevant agencies have been tasked with facilitating motorists and banning large trucks from using certain roads to reduce traffic during the Songkran mass exodus.

In Bangkok, pick-up trucks carrying Songkran revelers and water for water splashing will be banned. The rules on water splashing from vehicles in other provinces will, however, vary depending on local authorities.





The RTP is expecting a 5-6% increase in the number of cars on the roads during the festival. In light of this, authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution, follow traffic laws, and prioritize safety to minimize accidents and ensure a safe journey for all. (NNT)













