EV charging station opens at Pattaya Bali Hai Pier

The Provincial Electricity Authority opened electric-vehicle charging stations in Pattaya to support the country’s growing EV industry.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and PEA Gov. Supachai Ek-un opened the 360-kilowatt station at Bali Hai Pier April 11. It is claimed to be the most powerful charging port in the country.







PEA plans to open 150 stations across the country, bringing the total to 313 in 64 provinces.

The Bali Hai “Super Charge” station is aimed at serving higher-performance EV models and cut charging times.

The utility is developing a range of charging stations in various sizes and wattage to spread around the country itself or through business partners.















