Ministry set to propose new Clean Air Act to tackle escalating air pollution crisis

The Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment (MNRE) is set to propose a new Clean Air Act to the Thai cabinet aimed at tackling the escalating air pollution crisis.

Environment Minister Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan announced that the bill is currently open for public consultation until November 13, after which it will undergo a review by various state agencies before being presented to the cabinet on November 21.







The legislation is designed to streamline processes for combating pollution and will address the persistent problem of smoke from forest fires that often affect neighboring countries. It underscores a proactive approach to pollution prevention and will facilitate a coordinated response through the Public-Private-People Partnership model.

The MNRE has also established the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM), which will publish real-time air quality reports daily and has the authority to declare emergencies in response to critical pollution levels.







Following the directives of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a national committee on wildfire, smog, and haze pollution prevention is to be formed, as confirmed by government Deputy Spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit. The committee will tackle both domestic and transborder air pollution challenges and collaborate with neighboring countries to address the regional impact.







In the coming year, operation centers led by provincial governors will be launched in 17 northern provinces to implement these initiatives locally. This move coincides with recent reports from the Environment Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, indicating hazardous levels of PM2.5 particulates in the capital, reaffirming the urgent need for the proposed measures. (NNT)



























